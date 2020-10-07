(Pocket-lint) - Sony has posted its own teardown of a PlayStation 5 console to show how easy it will be to maintain and even repair.

The video, presented in Japanese but with YouTube subtitles in the language of your choice, the teardown reveals that both plastic sides of the PS5 can be easily removed, to expose the huge fan unit that takes up a significant portion of the top of the console (when vertical).

There are also two "dust catchers" - holes in the side that can be vacuumed to remove unwanted particles and clogging. If you've ever heard the PS4 Pro doing its best impression of a Vietnam War Heuy taking off, you'll realise just how important this could be in order to keep the console from overheating.

At present, we are unsure whether the Xbox Series X or S offer similar access to their fans for cleaning.

We also get to see the internal storage expansion slot, which can accept any off-the-shelf PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD card - which is cheaper than the 1TB external alternative being sold by Xbox and Seagate.

The other thing you once again notice about the console throughout the teardown process is just how massive it is. That's explained - it's to ensure that airflow ensures it is quieter than any PS4 and runs at maximum performance.

Now we just can't wait to get our hands on one ourselves.

Writing by Rik Henderson.