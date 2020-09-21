(Pocket-lint) - We've known for a while that the PlayStation 5 will be the largest games console around, possibly the largest ever. However, we didn't quite realise just how much real estate it will need when played next-to or under your TV.

Real-world pictures of it lying next to rulers, along with some superb, comparison illustrations made with the actual dimensions in mind, show a beast of a machine.

Some will love the fact that it dominates a lounge or gaming space, others will simply find it too overt.

One thing's for sure, PlayStation is certainly making a massive statement with its next-gen console.

The real-world photos were posted online by Taiwan's National Communications Commission (NCC) - the agency that approves the wireless communications in devices for use in the country. They show it in a number of positions.

The illustrations were posted by Twitter user @keisawada. They show what the PS5 will look like next to a TV and alongside equivalent games consoles - including the Xbox Series X and S.

The virtual TV in the images is said to 30-inches (although, considering the listed dimensions, it's actually closer to a 32-inch set).

Our favourite comparison pic is the one with all consoles: PS5, Xbox Series X, Series S, Switch and a PS4.

No matter which way you look at it, you're going to need a decent sized TV stand if you're going PlayStation this generation.

Writing by Rik Henderson.