PlayStation Plus is Sony's monthly subscription service for online play and more. There are three tiers of membership, here's what they offer.

PlayStation Plus is Sony's monthly subscription service that is required for online play on PlayStation 4 and PS5 consoles.

It is split into three tiers, with an Essential plan offering a handul of free games each month, as well as great discounts on games bought through the PlayStation Store.

Two additional tiers - Extra and Premium - are also available. They include additional access to 100s of PS4 and PS5 games (similar to Xbox Game Pass), plus classic games from throughout PlayStation's history.

Here's everything you need to know about PS Plus, including how much each tier costs and all the benefits.

What is PS Plus?

PlayStation Plus is a monthly subscription service that enables online, multiplayer play for PS4 and PS5 games.

It is required to play the vast majority of games online - only some free-to-play titles are exempt.

It started many years ago, with the service launching for PlayStation 3 initially. It was also available for PS Vita users, but both consoles have long since been discontinued and PS Plus is no longer active on either.

As well as online play, it includes cloud storage for save games, discounts, access to early trials of games, and a few other benefits.

There are three separate tiers - Essential, Extra and Premium - with each including increasingly impressive add-ons. You can read more about them below.

What is PS Plus Extra / Premium and are they available now?

Available in Japan and many other Asian countries, plus the Americas, the UK and Europe, PS Plus has recently split into three different tiers: PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium.

PS Plus Essential offers the same benefits to the previous standard PS Plus service, while Extra and Premium each add 100s of free games delivered either over the cloud (replacing PS Now) or downloadable.

How much does PlayStation Plus cost?

PlayStation Plus starts at £6.99 / $9.99 / €8.99 per month, but as you get more benefits with each higher tier, so too does the price increase. Here are the prices for the three different options.

PS Plus Essential

The standard tier of PS Plus can be paid for monthly, quarterly or annually.

Monthly membership costs £6.99 / $9.99 / €8.99. It is £19.99 / $24.99 / €24.99 for 3-months, or you can pay for 12-months upfront for £49.99 / $59.99 / €59.99.

You can sign up for PS Plus Essential either through your console or the PlayStation Store online. Physical vouchers have been discontinued.

PS Plus Extra

PS Plus Extra is now available in multiple locations (see region details above). It includes all the benefits of the standard plan plus access to a catalogue of up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games to play at no extra cost.

It is priced at £10.99 / $14.99 / €13.99 per month, £31.99 / $39.99 / €39.99 for 3-months, or £83.99 / $99.99 / €99.99 if paid for yearly.

PS Plus Premium

The highest tier, PS Plus Premium, incorporates all of the benefits of Essential and Extra, then adds up to 340 additional games on top, from the back catalogue of PS3, PS2, PSP and even original PlayStation games - often via cloud streaming. There are also time-limited trials in this tier.

It costs £13.49 / $17.99 / €16.99 per month, £39.99 / $49.99 / €49.99 for 3-months, or £99.99 / $119.99 / €119.99 if paid for yearly.

PS Plus Deluxe

An additional tier is available in markets that do not offer cloud gaming as an alternative to Premium. PS Plus Deluxe is cheaper than Premium - you should check your regional PlayStation Store for pricing, where applicable.

What does PS Plus membership include?

There are a number of benefits included with PS Plus membership.

Online play

A PlayStation Plus tier is a requirement for PS4 and PS5 gamers to play each other online. Only some free-to-play games are exempt - the vast majority will only give you access to online multiplayer if you have an active PS Plus subscription.

Free games

Each month, two or three PS4/PS5 games are made available to download and play at no extra cost. They are yours to keep as long as you remain a PS Plus member. You can see the latest free games here.

Exclusive discounts

PS Plus members get exclusive discounts on many digital download games on the PlayStation Store. Traditionally, there are also added discounts for members on sale games during major sales periods.

Cloud storage

All PS Plus members, no matter the tier, get 100GB of cloud storage for save games, so even if you lose your save data stored on a PS4 or PS5, you will be able to recover it later.

Also, if you own a second console and want to carry on playing the same game, you can transfer save games from machine to machine.

PlayStation Plus Collection

Unique to the PlayStation 5, the PS Plus Collection comprises 19 first and third-party PS4 games to download and play through backward compatibility. Some, including Days Gone, even feature enhancements, such as 60fps and native 4K resolution.

They are available at no extra cost to PS5 owners with PS Plus.

PlayStation Plus Collection game list

Here are the games available in the PlayStation Plus Collection (as of 1 December 2022):

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Bloodborne

Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Banidcoot N. Sane Trilogy

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

God of War

Infamous Second Son

Monster Hunter World

Mortal Kombat X

Ratchet & Clank

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Until Dawn

Up to 400 downloadable games (PS Plus Extra and Premium only)

Subscribers to the new PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers gain access to a library of up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games from Sony and third-parties. These are available to download and play as long as you subscribe to the relevant tiers. You can see the current list of titles available below.

Classic games (PS Plus Premium only)

Premium tier members gain access to an additional library of classic PS3, PS2, PlayStation and PSP games that are available to download or stream. You can also see the current list of titles available below.

Cloud gaming (PS Plus Premium only)

Games offered in the Extra benefit are also available via cloud streaming to Premium members. That means you won't have to download them to play. It uses Sony's PS Now technology, with that service now merged into PS Plus.

Time-limited game trials (PS Plus Premium only)

Premium subscribers gain access to time-limited trials of games so you can try them before you buy.

PS Plus Extra and Premium games list (as of 16 December 2022)

With PS Plus Extra and Premium having launched in Asia and the Americas at the start of June, we have a list of all the games currently available to Extra and Premium subscribers.

The following games are the titles currently available PS Plus Extra / Premium members in the UK (other regions may differ slightly).

All the main catalogue PlayStation 4 and PS5 games available as part of PS Plus Extra and Premium (all games are PS4 versions unless indicated - some require PSVR):

2Dark

8-Bit Armies

9 Monkeys of Shaolin

Absolver Downfall

Abzu

Adventure Time Pirates of the Enchiridion - coming 20 December 2022

Age of Seafood

Adrift

Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders

Agents of Mayhem

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX (PS4 / PS5)

Alienation

AO Tennis 2

Aragami

Ashen

Ash of Gods: Redemption

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection

Assassin's Creed III Remastered

Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: India

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: Russia

Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Assassin's Creed Origins

Assassin's Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin's Creed Syndicate

Assassin's Creed Unity

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4 / PS5)

Assetto Corsa Competizione (PS4 / PS5)

Astebreed

A Velocibox Ultimate Bundle

AVICII Invector

Bad North

Balan Wonderworld (PS4 / PS5)

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Bee Simulator

Ben 10: Power Trip (PS4 / PS5) - coming 20 December 2022

Black Mirror

Blasphemous

Bloodborne

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bomber Crew

Bound

Bound by Flame

Brawlout

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back

Caladrius Blaze

Call of Cthulhu

Carmageddon: Max Damage

Car Mechanic Simulator

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers

Celeste

Chess Ultra

Chicken Police - Paint it Red!

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Child of Light

Children of Morta

Chorus (PS4 / PS5)

Chronos: Before the Ashes

Cities: Skylines

Clouds & Sheep 2

Concrete Genie

ConnecTank

Control: Ultimate Edition (PS4 / PS5)

Cris Tales

Croxieur Sigma

Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition

Dangerous Golf

Danger Zone

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders III

Days Gone

DCL- The Game

Dead Cells

Dead of Alive 5 Last Round

Death and re:Quest

Death and re:Quest 2

Death Squared

Death Stranding

Death Stranding: Director's Cut (PS5)

Deathloop (PS5)

Defense Grid 2

Demon's Souls (PS5)

Descenders

Desperados III

Destruction Allstars (PS5)

Detroit: Become Human

Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories

Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengence

Doom (2016)

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition

Dragon Quest Builders

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree's Woe and the Blight Below

Dragon Quest Heroes II: Explorer's Edition

Dragon Star Varnir

Dungeons 2

Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires

Eagle Flight (PSVR)

Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair

Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers

Electronic Super Joy

Elex

El Hijo - A Wild West Tale

Embr

Empire of Sin

Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek

Enter the Gungeon

Entwined

Everybody’s Golf

Evil Genius 2 (PS4 / PS5) - coming 20 December 2022

Fade to Silence

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon

Fary Cry 3 Classic Edition

Far Cry 4

Far Cry 5 - coming 20 December 2022

Far Cry New Dawn - coming 20 December 2022

Far Cry Primal - coming 20 December 2022

FIA European Truck Racing Championship

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5)

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster

Fluster Cluck

Foreclosed (PS4 / PS5)

For Honor

For the King

Friday the 13th: The Game

Frost Punk

Fury Unleashed

Gabbuchi

Gal*Gunvolt Burst

Get Even

Ghost of a Tale

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut (PS4 / PS5)

Ghostrunner (PS4 / PS5)

Gianna Sisters: Twisted Dreams

Gigantosaurus The Game - coming 20 December 2022

God of War

Gods Will Fall

Golf with Your Friends

Goosebumps The Game

Grand Ages: Medieval

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition (PS4 / PS5) - leaving 21 February 2023

Graveyard Keeper

Gravity Rush 2

Grip

Gunvolt Chronicles Luminous Avenger IX

Hello Neighbor

Hohokum

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Homefront: The Revolution

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

Hotshot Racing

How to Survive 2

How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition

Hue

Human Fall Flat (PS4 / PS5)

I am Bread

I am Dead (PS4 / PS5)

Indivisible

InFamous First Light

InFamous Second Son

Infinite Minigolf

Injustice 2

Inside

Joe Dever's Lone Wolf

John WIck Hex

Jotun: Valhalla Edition

Journey to the Savage Planet

Judgment (PS4 / PS5) - coming 20 December 2022

KeyWe

Killzone Shadow Fall

Kingdom Come: Deliverance

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

Kingdom Hearts III

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory

Kingdom New Lands

Kingdom Two Crowns

Knack

Kona (PS4 / PS5)

Last Day of June

Last Stop (PS4 / PS5)

Lawn Mowing Simulator (PS4 / PS5)

Legends of Eternal

Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

Leo's Fortune

LittleBigPlanet 3

Little Big Workshop

Little Nightmares

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Magicka 2

Mahjong

Malicious Fallen

Maneater (PS4 / PS5)

Marvel Puzzle Quest: Dark Reign

Marvel's Avengers (PS4 / PS5)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (PS4 / PS5)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4 / PS5)

Masters of Anima

Matterfall

MediEvil

Megadimension Neptunia VII

Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor - coming 20 December 2022

Middle Earth: Shadow of War - coming 20 December 2022

Mighty No. 9

MINIT

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight

Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 5 (PS4 / PS5)

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2

Monster Truck Championship (PS4 / PS5)

Moonlighter

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Shell (PS4 / PS5) - coming 20 December 2022

Moving Out

MudRunner

MX vs ATV All Out

My Friend Pedro

My Time at Portia

Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

Nascar Heat 5

NBA 2K22 (PS5)

NBA 2K Playgrounds 2

Necromunda: Underhive Wars

Nidhogg

Nights of Azure

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon

Nioh

Observation

Observer: System Redux (PS4 / PS5)

Oddworld: New and Tasty

Oddworld: Soulstorm - Enhanced Edition (PS4 / PS5)

Omega Quintet

Onee Chanbara Origin

Outer Wilds

Overcooked 2

Overpass

Party Hard

Pathfinder: Kingmaker - Definitive Edition

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

PGA Tour 2K21

Pile Up! Box by Box

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire - Ultimate Edition - coming 20 December 2022

Pixel Piracy

Portal Knights

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid

Prey

Prison Architect

Project Cars 2

Project Cars 3

Pure Hold’Em Poker Championship

Pure Pool

Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show

Rad Rodgers

Raiden V: Director's Cut

Rapala Fishing: Pro Series

Rayman Legends

Rebel Galaxy

Redeemer: Enhanced Edition

Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure

Relicta

Resogun

Returnal (PS5)

Rez Infinite

Risk Urban Assault

Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break

Rogue Stormers

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13

R-Type Final 2

Saints Row: The Third Remastered (PS4 / PS5)

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition

Seasons After Fall

Secret Neighbor

Shadow of the Beast

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow Warrior 2

Shadow Warrior 3

Shenmue 3

Shiness: The Lightning Kindom

Sine Mora EX

Sky Drift Infinity

Slime Rancher

Sniper Elite 4

Soma

Soul Caliber VI

South Park: The Fractured but Whole

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Space Hulk: Deathwing - Enhanced Edition

Space Hulk: Tactics

Space Junkies (PSVR)

Sparkle Unleashed

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

Splitlings

Star Ocean First Departure R

Star Trek: Bridge Crew (PSVR)

Steep

Stellaris: Console Edition

Stranded Deep

Stray (PS4 / PS5)

Sundered: Eldritch Edition

Surgeon Simulator

Surviving Mars

Tearaway Unfolded

Telling Lies

Tennis World Tour 2 (PS4 / PS5)

Terraria

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Artful Escape (PS4 / PS5)

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The Caligula Effect: Overdose

The Crew

The Crew 2

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Special Edition (PS4 / PS5)

The Escapists 2 - coming 20 December 2022

The Fisherman - Fishing Planet

The Gardens Between (PS4 / PS5)

The Last Guardian

The Lego Movie Videogame

The Long Dark

The Medium (PS5)

The Messenger

The Missing J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories

The Pedestrian (PS4 / PS5) - coming 20 December 2022

The Surge

The Surge 2

The Technomancer

The Turing Test

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

The Witch and the Hundred Knight: revival Edition

The Wonderful 101: Remastered

This is the Police

This is the Police 2

This War of Mine: The Little Ones

Thomas Was Alone

Through the Darkest of Times

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege (PS4 / PS5)

Tom Clancy’s The Division

Tom Clancy's The Division 2

Torquel

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Toukiden 2

Tour de France 2021 (PS4 / PS5)

TowerFall Ascension

Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt

Trackmania Turbo

Transference (PSVR)

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials Rising

Tricky Towers

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

Tron Run/r

Tropico 5

TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 2

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Until Dawn

Unturned

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Vampyr

Victor Vran Overkill Edition

Vikings: Wolves of Midgard

Virginia: The Game

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr

Warhammer: Chaosbane

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Warriors All-Stars

Watch Dogs

Watch Dogs 2

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood (PS4 / PS5)

What Remains of Edith Finch

Whipsering Willows

Wild Guns Reloaded

Windbound

Wolfenstein: The New Order

World of Final Fantasy

Worms W.M.D - coming 20 December 2022

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship (PS4 / PS5)

Wreckfest (PS4 / PS5)

WWE 2K22 - coming 3 January 2022

Wychwood (PS4 / PS5)

XCOM 2

Yakuza 0

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life - coming 20 December 2022

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (PS4 / PS5) - coming 20 December 2022

Yet Another Zombie Defense

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

All the classic games (PS1, PSP, PS2, PS3, PS4) available as part of PS Plus Premium only (many cloud streaming):

Air Conflicts - Pacific Carriers

Alien Rage

Alien Spidy

Anna - Extended Edition

Anomaly Warzone Earth

Ape Escape

Ape Escape 2

Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits

Armageddon Riders

Ar nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2

Atelier Ayesha: The Alchemist of Dusk

Atelier Escha & Logy - Alchemists of the Dusk Sky

Atelier Rorona Plus: The Alchemist of Arland

Atelier Shallie – Alchemists of the Dusk Sea

Baja: Edge of Contnol HD

Batman: Arkham Origins

Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham Asylum

Batman: Return to Arkham - Arkham City

Battle Princess of Arcadia

Bentley's Hackpack

Beyond: Two Souls

Big Sky Infinity

Bioshock Remastered

Bioshock 2 Remastered

Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition

Bit.Trip Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien

Black Knight Sword

Bladestrom: Nightmare

Bladestorm: The Hundred Years’ War

Blood Knights

Bolt

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Bugsnax

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

Cars Mater National

Cars Race O Rama

Castlevania: Harmony of Despair

Castlevania: Lord of Shadow - Mirror of Fate HD

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2

Cel Damage HD

Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer

Chime Super Deluxe

Crysis Remastered

Dark Chronicle

Dark Cloud

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Darksiders II Deathfinitive Edition

Darkstalkers Resurrection

Deadlight: Director's Cut

Dead by Daylight

Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition

Deception IV: Blood Ties

Deception IV: The Nightmare Princess

Devil May Cry HD Colleciton

Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness

Disney Epic Mickey 2: The Power of Two

Disney Pixar Brave

Disney Pixar Cars 2

Disney Pixar Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue!

Disney Pixar Toy Story Mania!

Disney Universe Ultimate Edition

Duke Nukem Forever

Dynasty Warriors 6

Dynasty Warriors 6: Empires

Dynasty Warriors 7

Dynasty Warriors 7: Xtreme Legends

Dynasty Warriors 8

Dynasty Warriors 8: Xtreme Legends

Dynasty Warriors Strikeforce

Echocrhome (PS4 / PS5)

Ethan: Meteor Hunter

Everybody's Golf (PS3 / PS4 / PS4)

Everybody's Tennis

Everyday Shooter

Faery: Legends of Avalon

Fantavision

F.E.A.R.: First Encounter Assault Recon

Forbidden Siren

Frogger Returns

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

G-Force

God of War Ascension

God of War 2

God of War III: Remastered

Gravity Rush Remastered

Greg Hasting’s Paintball 2

Guilty Gear Xrd: Revelator

Hakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi

Hamilton’s Great Adventure

Heavenly Sword - coming 20 December 2022

Heavy Rain

Hotline Miami

Hustle Kings

Ice Age: Scrat's Nutty Adventure

Injustice Gods Among Us: Ultimate Edition

Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Jak 2: Renagade

Jak X Combat Racing

Jetpack Joyride Deluxe

Jumanji: The Video Game

Jumping Flash

Kinetica

Kingdom of Paradise

Kingdoms of Armalur: Re-Reckoning

Knytt Underground

Kung Fu Rabbit

Kurushi

Legasista

Lego Batman: The Videogame

Lego Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

Lego Harry Potter Collection

Lego Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures

Lego Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues

Lego Pirates of the Caribbean

Limbo

Lock's Quest

LocoRoco 2

LocoRoco Midnight Carnival

LocoRoco Remastered

Lost Planet 3

Lumines Remastered

Magus

Metro 2033 Redux

Metro Exodus

Metro: Last Light Redux

Monopoly Madness

Monopoly Plus

Motorstorm Apocalypse

Motorstorm RC Complete

Mount & Blade: Warband

Mr Driller

MX vs ATV: Alive

Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor’s Edge

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2

No Heroes Allowed!

Nobunaga’s Ambition: Sphere of Influence

Numblast

Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus - coming 20 December 2022

Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee (PS4 / PS5)

Okage: Shadow King

Order Up!!

Outcast - Second Contact

Papa & Yo

Patapon Remastered

Patapon 2 Remastered

Paw Patrol on a Roll

Phineas and Ferb Across the 2nd Dimension

Pinball Heroes - coming 20 December 2022

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap

Pool Nation

Port Royale 3

Primal

Proteus

Puppeteer

Quantum Theory

Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic

Ragnarok Odyssey Ace

Raiden IV Overkill

Rain

Rainbow Moon

Ratatouille

Ratchet & Clank

Ratchet & Clank 2: Going Commando

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in time

Ratchet & Clank: Deadlocked

Ratchet & Clank Future: Tools of Destruction

Ratchet & Clank: Nexus

Ratchet & Clank: QForce

Ratchet & Clank: Up Your Arsenal

ReadySet Heroes

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

Red Faction

Red Faction Guerilla Re-Mars tered

Red Faction 2

Red Johnson’s Chronicle : One Against All

Resident Evil

Resident Evil Director's Cut (PS4 / PS5)

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X

Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City

Resident Evil Revelations

Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles

Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles

Retro City Rampage DX

Retro/Grade

Ridge Racer 2 - coming 20 December 2022

Rise of the Kasai

Rogue Galaxy

R Type Dimensions

Sacred Citadel

Saints Row 2

Saints Row IV: Re-elected

Saints Row Gat out of Hell

Samurai Warriors 4

Serious Sam Collection

Shatter

Skull Girls Encore

Skydive: Proximity Flight

Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time

Snakeball

Sniper Elite V2

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition (PS5)

Split/Second: Velocity

Star Wars Bounty Hunter

Star Wars Jedi Starfighter

Star Wars Racer Revenge

Strider

Super Star Wars

Syberia

Syphon Filter

Syphon Filter 2

Tekken 2

The Awakened Fate Ultimatum

The Guided Fate Paradox

The King of Fighters XIII

The Last of Us: Left Behind