PS5 pre-orders live: You can pre-order your new PlayStation 5 right now

(Pocket-lint) - PlayStation 5 preorders are now live so see where you can snap yours up below.

The standard PS5 with its disc drive costs $499 or £449, while the PS5 Digital Edition is $399 or £359.

The standard PlayStation 5 price is on a par with the Xbox Series X, so it seems Sony waited to find out what Microsoft was up to before releasing final prices. In some countries however, the PS5 works out as a little more expensive.

The PS5 Digital Edition clocks in at $100/£110 more than the Xbox Series S, but is a different proposition and has a far better specification.

Various bundles are available including the DualSense controller, while there's also a charging dock, headphones, HD camera and a media remote as available accessories.

However, the PlayStation 5 release date is a little strange - 12 November in the US and selected other countries (Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand and South Korea) before a 19 November 'rest of the world' PS5 release date which includes the UK.

Finally, if you want to see full details on the PS5 specs, games and much more, here's everything you need to know about Sony's next-gen consoles.

