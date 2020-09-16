Sony teases God of War: Ragnarok, sequel for the PS5

(Pocket-lint) - Sony knew that we were hoping for details of its pricing and release plans for the PS5 in its latest Showcase video for the system, but that didn't stop it from showing off plenty of gorgeous-looking games coming to the system in the near future.

It saved one of the very biggest for last, though, making it the very final note of the whole livestream, dropping a very, very short teaser trailer announcing that God of War will be getting a sequel in 2021 - and it looks like it'll be titled God of War: Ragnarok.

A gruff voiceover from our favourite Greek and Norse god-killer, Kratos, suggests that we've got a mighty storm coming our way, which isn't much of a surprise given the events that close out the final hours of 2018's masterpiece of a game.

It sounds like the Norse pantheon isn't going to change its mind and get all cosy with Kratos and his son now, like it or not. The teaser gives us very little else to go on, but its icy aesthetic makes it likely that we'll still be exploring frosty climes.

There aren't any other details to gather together at this stage, but if the game's coming out in 2021 we hopefully won't have to wait too long to find out more about it, and where it'll pick up Kratos' tragic story.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.