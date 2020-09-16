PlayStation Plus Collection is PS5 version of Xbox Game Pass

(Pocket-lint) - As well as lift the lid on the pricing and release date(s) for the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition, PlayStation has announced an additional incentive for PS Plus members.
All PlayStation Plus members with a PS5 will get the added bonus of the PS Plus Collection - sort of Sony's answer to Xbox Game Pass.
The collection will include a selection of triple-A PS4 games for PS5 owners to download and play as part of their membership.
squirrel_widget_172116
- HP's new Omen gaming PCs explored: We tear down these gaming beasts to see what's under the hood (promo)
Announced during the September PlayStation Showcase, the initial lineup of games to be available will include the following:
- God of War
- Bloodborne
- Monster Hunter World
- Final Fantasy 15
- Fallout 4
- Mortal Kombat X
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- Ratchet & Clank
- Days Gone
- Until Dawn
- Detroit: Become Human
- Battlefield 1
- Infamous Second Son
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- The Last Guardian
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Persona 5
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
PlayStation Plus is Sony's monthly subscription service for online play, it also rewards members on PS4 with at least two free games a month.
A PS Plus subscription usually costs £6.99 per month, £19.99 for three-months or £49.99 for a whole year's worth. You can find out more about the PlayStation 5 right here.