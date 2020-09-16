PlayStation Plus Collection is PS5 version of Xbox Game Pass

(Pocket-lint) - As well as lift the lid on the pricing and release date(s) for the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition, PlayStation has announced an additional incentive for PS Plus members.

All PlayStation Plus members with a PS5 will get the added bonus of the PS Plus Collection - sort of Sony's answer to Xbox Game Pass.

The collection will include a selection of triple-A PS4 games for PS5 owners to download and play as part of their membership.

Announced during the September PlayStation Showcase, the initial lineup of games to be available will include the following:

God of War

Bloodborne

Monster Hunter World

Final Fantasy 15

Fallout 4

Mortal Kombat X

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Ratchet & Clank

Days Gone

Until Dawn

Detroit: Become Human

Battlefield 1

Infamous Second Son

Batman: Arkham Knight

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Persona 5

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

PlayStation Plus is Sony's monthly subscription service for online play, it also rewards members on PS4 with at least two free games a month.

A PS Plus subscription usually costs £6.99 per month, £19.99 for three-months or £49.99 for a whole year's worth. You can find out more about the PlayStation 5 right here.

Writing by Rik Henderson.