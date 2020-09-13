PS5 Showcase: How to watch the upcoming PlayStation 5 event

(Pocket-lint) - We're soon to find out the last remaining details of the PlayStation 5 ahead of its launch in a couple of months.

Sony held a 'State of Play' event back in June when various games and the console design was revealed. This followed up a technical briefing early in the year that gave us the impressive spec sheet for the console.

Now though, we're ready for the final pieces to fall into place and you'll be able to watch right here with us.

The PlayStation 5 Showcase event is on Wednesday 16 September at the following times:

US West: 1pm PT

US East: 4pm ET

UK: 9pm BST

Central Europe: 10pm CEST

We'll embed the video right here for you to watch and it'll also be streamed on PlayStation's YouTube and Twitch channels.

Here's a teaser video PlayStation released for the Showcase:

In a short blog post, PlayStation said the event "will weigh in at around 40 minutes, and feature updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and our world-class development partners."

It was claimed the previous 'State of Play' event would only show us games, not hardware but in the end Sony revealed the two PS5 consoles - the standard version and PS5 Digital Edition.

This time around, Sony is running out of time to reveal the price and release date for the console given that consumers need some certainty regarding making purchasing decisions and we think that those two things have to be revealed during the Showcase.

As with the previous event, some elements could be streamed using Sony's 360 Reality Audio platform which plays all-round high-resolution spatial sounds which you can hear through decent stereo headphones.

Writing by Dan Grabham.