PlayStation 5 event confirmed: We're finally going to learn a PS5 price and release date

(Pocket-lint) - Sony has confirmed a date when we'll finally learn the key remaining details of the PlayStation 5 - namely a price for the two versions of the console, plus the release date - even though the 16 September event will apparently be focused on the "great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!)".

We know that the PS5 will be one powerful console and you can check out all the key PS5 specs in our main feature:

In terms of release date, we know the PS5 will be with us in November, but we don't know exactly when - and with the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X being released on 10 November, it'll be very interesting to find out when the PS5 release date will be.

It's also interesting - of course - to find out how much the standard PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition will cost when we know that the Xbox Series X will clock in at $499/£449 and the Xbox Series S will be £249/$299 - how can Sony deal with that low Series S price point?

We're currently expecting that the Series X will cost less than the main PS5 unit, too, so we're really interested to see how this pans out.

Sid Shuman, the head of Sony Interactive Entertainment communications said in an (extremely short!) blog post that "our next digital showcase will weigh in at around 40 minutes, and feature updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and our world-class development partners."

The PlayStation 5 Showcase will be shown on Twitch and YouTube this Wednesday 16 September at 1pm PDT, 9pm BST and 10pm CEST.

PlayStation 5 Showcase broadcasts live this Wednesday at 1pm Pacific Time: https://t.co/W4gkVp7pdv pic.twitter.com/Nn33RT0yki — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 12, 2020

Writing by Dan Grabham.