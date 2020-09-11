(Pocket-lint) - When the PS5 Media Remote was unveiled alongside the forthcoming next-gen PlayStation consoles we had one big question: what are the blank buttons at the bottom for?

Now it seems that we know, with a leaked image from the remote's alleged manual showing that they will be branded Netflix, Disney+, Spotify and YouTube - presumably providing instant access to those specific apps without having to wade through menus.

The image clearly shows the logos for each of the streaming services, mapped to the four buttons ranged across the bottom half of the remote.

Discovered online by Brazilian tech site, Technoblog, the manual also details a microphone button that allows users to "start a game" or "operate media". The trademark PS button is present too, which will likely start the console and/or send you back to the homescreen.

One of our biggest bugbears with the PS4 was that it didn't come with a first-party remote control - unlike the PlayStation 3, which did. But this could have been because the console was never really designed to be a media machine. After all, even the 4K-ready PS4 Pro was missing a 4K Blu-ray drive.

Now it seems Sony considers its latest consoles as media units again.

Writing by Rik Henderson.