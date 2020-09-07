Minecraft PSVR update coming soon, will be free patch

(Pocket-lint) - Mojang will be pushing an update for the PS4 version of Minecraft to add PSVR support "later this month".

The Microsoft-owned studio has offered Minecraft in virtual reality before - we tried it on Oculus Rift in 2016 - but this will be the first time PlayStation VR headset owners can also see their Minecraft Worlds up close.

"Us Mojang folks have been bursting to say something about this for ages! PS VR support has actually been a planned PS4 feature since we got the thumbs-up from Sony to bring cross platform play and the Bedrock version to PlayStation 4. There was never any question of would we, just when," said the team in a post on the PlayStation Blog.

The patch will be free for all owners of the PS4 version of Minecraft. There will be two modes for VR play - living room and immersive.

Both will use similar controls to the regular Minecraft game - via the DualShock 4 - except you will be able to explore and even fight inside your creations.

In all honesty, when we tried Minecraft VR a few years back it made us a little queasy, as you could move and look in different directions at once. We suspect that has changed in recent times, however.

Writing by Rik Henderson.