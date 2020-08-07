Hitman 3 is going to have VR support - but will it only be on PSVR?

(Pocket-lint) - In 2021, you'll be able to don your VR headset and step into the shoes of Agent 47 for a very different Hitman experience. That's right, when Hitman 3 launches it will support VR.

The caveat seemingly being that it will only work with PlayStation VR. There's no word on whether other virtual reality headsets will get the same support.

What makes this move especially interesting though, is the fact that you'll also be able to visit locations from the previous two Hitman games as well. If you own those games, you'll be able to import the missions into Hitman 3 and then play them in VR.

We have to admit, the idea of playing Hitman not only in first person but also in VR is massively appealing and probably very visceral too.

With the ability to play all the missions, you've essentially got over 20 locations to explore and get lost in too.

IO Interactive explains the experience nicely:

"Playing in VR will literally change the way you play with a first-person perspective that lets you immerse yourself into the game world. Stand face-to-face with your targets, blend-in to a busy crowd to overhear conversations and interact with the game world using your hands. For example, imagine that you’ve picked up a frying pan and you sneak up on a guard. You can swing the frying pan in whatever angle you want to knock them out – and then use it to deflect bullets that are fired as you make your escape."

The appeal of Hitman has always been the sandbox style of the design, the choice you have in how you play and the what tools you use to eliminate your target. Now you're getting an even more hands-on experience in that process.

For now, you'll just have to wait with bated breath until Hitman 3 released in January 2021.

Writing by Adrian Willings. Editing by Dan Grabham.