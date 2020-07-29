New, exciting PlayStation 5 featured revealed in leak

(Pocket-lint) - A previously unknown feature of the PlayStation 5 has been leaked as part of a preview for the game WRC 9.

Called Activities, it will allow you to load a specific mission or, in the case of the racing game, individual races directly from the console's homescreen. This means you won't have to open the game and navigate through its menus first.

The preview was originally posted by Gamereactor but has since been taken down again. However, not before Twitter user Gematsu managed to archive it.

Gamereactor preview article for WRC 9 mentioned an unannounced #PS5 feature. Article was here but was taken offline: https://t.co/BIKFZEAhnL



Archive: https://t.co/zVtjk94ux0 pic.twitter.com/5VdNwyEPpQ — Gematsu (@gematsucom) July 28, 2020

The WRC 9 preview also reveals that next-gen versions of the game will be free to those who have bought it for PS4 and Xbox One respectively.

While Sony hasn't detailed Activities specfically to date, it has hinted at such a feature in the past.

As Eurogamer points out, lead system architect, Mark Cerny, mentioned something along those lines in his October 2019 interview with Wired:

"Even though it will be fairly fast to boot games, we don't want the player to have to boot the game, see what's up, boot the game, see what's up," he said.

"Multiplayer game servers will provide the console with the set of joinable activities in real time. Single-player games will provide information like what missions you could do and what rewards you might receive for completing them-and all of those choices will be visible in the UI. As a player you just jump right into whatever you like."

