PlayStation 5 production reportedly ramped up to meet demand

Sony has reportedly ordered the production of 50 per cent more PlayStation 5 consoles than previously planned. It now expects to ship between nine and 10 million units at launch and in the following months.

Demand is clearly higher than originally anticipated, while there are two machines that will hit market on launch day this holiday season - the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition. The latter expected to be a little more affordable as it lacks a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray drive.

Prices for each are yet to be revealed.

Asian business site, Nikkei, claims that the original production figure stood at six million units - which was still ambitious considering 4.2 million PlayStation 4s were sold in its first month and that was a record then. It says that the new PS5 shipping figures will be closer to nine million.

Bloomberg goes further, claiming the company will sell 10 million units by the end of 2020.

This all comes off the back of the hugely successful Future of Gaming online event, that whipped up massive interest in both the new PlayStation consoles.

Microsoft now needs an equally exciting Xbox Games Showcase on 23 July, with some headline grabbing announcements, to fight back. Xbox Series S anyone?