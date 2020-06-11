PlayStation unveiled the look of the PS5 for the first time during its Future of Gaming event, and surprised everyone by announcing not one but two consoles.

There will be a standard PlayStation 5 plus a PS5 Digital Edition without a 4K Blu-ray disc drive - think Xbox One S All-Digital Edition.

The two will look essentially the same - with just the drive slot the difference aesthetically. And neither looks like the numerous leaks and concept renders we've seen over the last year.

It is a sleek-looking console, with curves and, unique for a PlayStation machine, it will be mainly white at launch. White variants of other PlayStations have appeared down the line, but the launch consoles have always either been grey or black.

From the shots shown, the PS5 looks great standing up, but will also be able to be laid flat - great news for our AV cabinets.

It's fairly chunky mind, so you'll need to leave plenty of space.

Alongside the new machine(s) will be a range of similarly-styled accessories.

The DualSense controller, naturally, but also a charging dock, headphones, HD camera and the return of a media remote. PlayStation's last official media remote was released for PS3 only.

No pricing has been revealed so far, but we would imagine the Digital Edition to be cheaper and, if we were to guess, will be under the £500/$500 price point, while the standard PS5 will be £599/$599.

We cannot wait to find out more about the PlayStation 5. In the meantime, catch up with the games that were announced during the event, plus other trailers here: Best upcoming PS5 games to anticipate in 2020 and beyond.

And you can find out previously announced specs and details here: PS5 specs, release date, controller and more: All the latest on the PlayStation 5.