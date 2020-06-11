PS5 games line-up includes Spider-Man: Miles Morales and more

During the PS5 Future of Gaming event, PlayStation unveiled several new games coming to its new gaming platform, some even on launch day.

Among them shown during the livestream included Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a new version of the open world superhero adventure starring Morales' version of Spidey.

His traditional black suit appears, although we don't know much else about it yet. It'll be one of the launch titles though, available in Holiday 2020.

Also announced was GTA V, coming to the new console in enhanced, expanded form. Gran Turismo 7 will also be released for PS5, although we don't yet know a date.

Ratchet & Clank fans will also be happy that the platform duo return in an all-new adventure - Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

The platform series has always looked amazing, on whichever PlayStation console, but with ray-tracing and the concept of planet hopping whenever you want could make this one that'll stand out.

Other major highlights included Sackboy: A Big Adventure, with Sumo Digital taken on development duties while Media Molecule concentrates on Dreams, and Hitman 3.

Coming in January 2021, the final chapter in the Hitman World trilogy looks simply stunning.

The NBA 2K21 teaser also showed us exactly what is capable with the GPU. Lifelike sweat. Ewwww. And two words, one numerical: Resident Evil VIII - oh yes!

But perhaps the most exciting reveal of them all was Horizon: Forbidden West - the sequel to one of our favourite games of all time.

When it comes to exclusives, PlayStation is certainly setting its stall early. Bring it on.

You will soon be able to see all the trailers and more in our upcoming PS5 games round up here: Best upcoming PS5 games to anticipate in 2020 and beyond.