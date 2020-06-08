Sony's PS5 event has a new date! Get ready to see some games

Sony has rescheduled its PlayStation 5 event for Thursday 11 June at 4PM ET. The event was originally scheduled for 4 June.

Sony postponed the event following the murder of George Floyd, which has spawned ongoing protests against racism and police brutality in the US and across the world. Initially, the company said it would rather use the event's time to stand back and "allow more important voices to be heard". Keep in mind Google, on the very same day, postponed its Android 11 event.

Sony is now hoping to get back on schedule. In a blog post, the company said we can expect its event to run “a bit more than an hour". It will be pre-prerecorded and broadcasted in 1080p and 30fps - as much of Sony's staff are working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sony made clear it plans to preview PlayStation 5 games during the event. It even suggested wearing headphones, because “there’s some cool audio work in the show, and it might be harder to appreciate if it’s pumped through your phone or laptop speakers". We can't help but wonder if it's planning to demonstrate the 3D audio capabilities previously announced for the PlayStation 5.

See you Thursday, June 11 at 1:00pm Pacific time (9:00pm BST) for a look at the future of gaming on #PS5: https://t.co/9XJkXYProo pic.twitter.com/8EoN34UPdd — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 8, 2020

Bloomberg recently claimed Sony's PlayStation 5 event plans have been "in flux" and, supposedly, more events may follow in the coming weeks and months. Sony will likely use some of those events to talk specifically about the console itself. So far it has only confirmed the PlayStation 5's specs, a logo, and wireless controller. It hasn't yet revealed the design of the console.

There is a chance we could see some hardware announced at the 11 June event. After all, the event's invite clearly shows a controller.