There are games we casually play and games we never forget. Red Dead Redemption falls firmly into the latter category. And it might be getting a proper remake for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X generation, according to an anonymous leak.

Yes, the leak is anonymous - as detailed by CCN, citing 4chan sourcing - so it certainly can't be verified. But let's indulge ourselves while we disappear down a Western-style rabbit hole for a moment. Because a Red Dead remake would be one heck of a title for the new-generation consoles.

The leak suggests this remake of the first Red Dead would be a total overhaul, pulling on the engine and features of the sequel, Red Dead Redemption 2, not just a quick-dash bundle with DLC chucked in for good measure (although the Undead Nightmare expansion is said to be included).

That would mean better graphics, the borrowing of newer features, plus it's suggested all-new missions and additional dialogue will make it in too. Yep, John Marston will be back once more.

It's been a decade since Red Dead's launch back in 2010. And with no sign of Grand Theft Auto 6 likely for a number of years yet, a trip down nostalgia lane could be just what ever gamer ordered. Especially with all the graphical potential the PS5 and Xbox Series X could bring to the series.