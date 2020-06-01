Sony delays PS5 event due to US protests

Sony has postponed a PlayStation 5 event originally set for 4 June.

The delay is in response to the protests happening across the US following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. “While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is a time for celebration,” Sony shared on Twitter on Monday.

The company now plans to use this time to stand back and "allow more important voices to be heard". Keep in mind Sony's decision follows a similar one made by Google, which, on Monday, chose to postpone its Android 11 beta announcement.

Bloomberg recently claimed Sony's PlayStation 5 event plans have been "in flux" and that the date of its next event is up in the air Supposedly, more events may follow in the coming weeks and months, and Sony will likely use some of those events to talk specifically about the console.

Sony reportedly had intended to showcase PlayStation 5 games during its 4 June event. Some reports speculated the company might even provide more details about the next-generation console itself. So far, Sony has only confirmed the PlayStation 5's specs, a logo, and wireless controller.

It's not yet shown the PlayStation 5. For more about the console, see our guide.