PlayStation will host a special PS5 online event on Monday 4 June at 1pm PDT - 9pm BST in the UK.

There are few details on what to expect, although previous rumours pointed to the focus being more on the games than the console itself.

An intriguing teaser tweet from PlayStation itself does show a black version of the already announced DualSense controller, so there might be hardware too after all.

Anyhow, here's when a where to watch it.

The event starts at 1pm PDT on Monday 4 June 2020. Here are the times in your area:

US west coast - 1pm PDT

US east coast - 4pm EDT

UK - 9pm BST

Central Europe - 10pm CEST

We hope to host the event live here on Pocket-lint closer the time.

Alternatively, it will also be streamed live on PlayStation's YouTube and Twitch channels.

A teaser video was posted on Twitter, which you can see below.

Join us Thursday, June 4 at 1:00pm Pacific time for a look at the future of gaming on PlayStation 5: https://t.co/Yr8fafcOVd #PS5 pic.twitter.com/F0yBbDmOtC — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 29, 2020

Previous rumours pointed to a PS5 online event to be held in early June and they have turned out to be spot on.

However, they also suggested that Sony Interactive Entertainment would entirely focus on the games. We're now not so sure.

The image of a black DualSense controller hints that we might see hardware too. As does the name of the event itself: "Future of Gaming".

This could be the big one folks, we might finally see the PlayStation 5 itself and find out if it really looks like the leaked devkits that have done the rounds. Somehow, we doubt it.