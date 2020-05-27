Sony might hold a PS5 event in June with a focus on games

Sony is reportedly planning to announce an only-only event for the PlayStation 5.

The event might happen next week, according to Bloomberg, which cited unnamed sources with direct knowledge. It's currently set for 3 June, but Bloomberg notes “plans have been in flux and that the day may change".

Supposedly, the event will be games-focused and won't “reveal every essential detail” on the next-generation console. More events may follow in the coming weeks and months. Presumably, Sony will use those events to talk specifically about the console. So far, the company has confirmed the PlayStation 5's specs, a logo, and wireless controller. It has not yet shown the PlayStation 5.

If we had to guess, Sony won't preview the PlayStation 5 during next week's rumoured event. Instead, we'll likely learn about upcoming games.

Keep in mind Sony typically launches its flagship gaming console in November.

The PlayStation 5 is expected to feature, among other things, a custom eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU (3.5GHz with variable frequency) and a custom GPU that is based on AMD RDNA 2 architecture hardware (10.28 teraflops and 36 compute units; 2.23GHz with variable frequency).

