We've seen some impressive stuff on both next-generation consoles so far, not least the Unreal 5 engine demo running on the PlayStation 5. But, there are some great, next-level innovations coming that we can't see.

For example, the PS5 DualSense controller will sport new haptic feedback technology that replaces the age-old rumble pack. And, according to one highly-respected developer, we're going to love it.

"You're going to love what they're doing with the controller on PS5 as well, with the DualSense stuff," said Mike Bithell, indie developer of Thomas Was Alone and Volume.

"Haptic... the raindrops thing; I've had some demos, they're very good [...] you're gonna have some fun and games with that."

He was speaking to the Play, Watch, Listen podcast and referring to the PS5's Tempest Engine that will allow the console to deliver audio for specific weather effects, including each individual raindrop in a storm.

As reported by IGN, this could mean that haptic feedback will be linked to specific audio effects. Maybe you can "feel" as well as hear individual raindrops.

If so, we could be in for an amazing, immersive experience with every PS5 game - and/or a hell of a lot of games that feature downpours.

Certainly, we can't wait to get our hands on the controller ourselves in the near(ish) future.