The Last of Us Part II will be out on 19 June and, as it's a PlayStation exclusive, if you don't already have a PS4 to play it on, now's a good time to consider one. After all, this is going to be the game of the summer and a strong contender for game of the year, we suspect.

Better still, why not get yourself a Limited Edition The Last of Us Part II PS4 Pro bundle, also being released on 19 June to coincide with the game.

Not only do you get a physical copy of the most anticipated game of 2020, plus a whole stack of digital download extras, you get a PlayStation 4 Pro engraved with lead character Ellie's tattoo design. The included DualShock 4 controller also sports her tattoo on one of the grips and the game's logo across the touchpanel.

There are other limited edition accessories coming too, with a special Gold Wireless Headset, also engraved with the tattoo. And, Seagate has announced a tie-in external hard drive with similar design flourishes and the logo on the top.

The officially licensed Game Drive has 2TB of storage space - to store more than 50 games - and it is plug and play. Just plug it into an available port on the PS4 Pro.

"When we first revealed The Last of Us Part II, we had no idea how quickly fans would embrace Ellie’s tattoo. Within a day, we started seeing real-life versions showing up on social media and fans have been sharing photos of their new tattoos with us week after week ever since," said developer Naughty Dog's art director, John Sweeney.

"When the opportunity arose to create a custom PS4 Pro for The Last of Us Part II, I worked with our graphic designer at the time, Angel Garcia, and we considered a few different ideas, but we kept coming back to Ellie’s tattoo. By that point, it had become a symbol of the game and for the community – much like the Firefly logo in the first game. It was the clear choice, but we wondered: what if it could be engraved? It hadn’t been done before, so we weren’t sure it was even possible, but thanks to the incredible efforts of the teams at PlayStation, we found a way."