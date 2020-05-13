Unreal has release a demo of its 2021 game creation engine, Unreal 5, running on PlayStation 5 hardware and we've only just picked up our jaws from the ground.

The detail and lighting effects that will be possible, thanks to Unreal's Nanite and Lumen technologies, give us our clearest indication yet just how much a generational leap both the PS5 and Xbox Series X will really be.

If you don't believe us, just check out the tech walkthrough above, or the highlights reel below.

The demo shows a game scenario not unlike a Lara Croft adventure, with a female lead exploring a crumbling, forgotten tomb. It has been created just to show how capable Unreal 5 will be, but could also be a great yardstick for a future Tomb Raider - hopefully, it's given Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix some ideas, anyway.

The engine and, therefore, the PS5 is capable of rendering millions of triangular polygons on screen at once, and dynamically light them in real-time.

The end result is quite simply staggering. It's movie quality stuff, all working in real-time on console hardware.

In all honesty, we're unlikely to see any game of that standard at launch (around the holiday season for both PS5 and Xbox Series X), but just think what will be possible once both consoles have been on the market for a few years.

As a comparison, just look at the launch titles for PS4 and Xbox One and compare them with today's triple-A big hitters. Yeah, we're salivating now too.