The Last of Us Part 2 will be released for PS4 on Friday 19 June and make no bones about it, it'll be one hell of an emotional ride.

A new trailer has arrived and those of you who have managed to avoid the spoilers leaked recently (like us) will no doubt be trembling with excitement and a little fear over the footage.

Let's just say, it's not going to be a happy go-lucky walk in the park.

You can watch the trailer above, but do be aware that some of it isn't pretty. Indeed, it seems like some really harrowing times are ahead for Ellie specifically - and not because of the clickers.

The Last of Us Part 2 will be available for both PS4 and PS4 Pro, with the trailer even available in 4K (2160p) to give an idea of what it will look like on the latter machine.

The game was originally due at the end of May (well, after other delays had put it back), but was shifted to June to allow for extra time to promote and market it.

Both Naughty Dog and Sony Interactive Entertainment decided it was too big a title to go without much fanfare in these troubled times.