PlayStation has committed to work with ISPs in Europe on download traffic management, in order to reduce any undue strain on network infrastructures in related countries during the coronavirus crisis.

CEO Jim Ryan released a statement claiming his company needs to do its "part to address internet stability concerns as an unprecedented number of people are practising social distancing and are becoming more reliant on internet access."

This does not mean throttling games played online, as they use relatively little bandwidth (when compared to a Netflix SD stream, for example), but digital downloads could take considerably longer than usual.

And, with recent big game releases, such as Doom Eternal and Call of Duty: Warzone, weighing in anywhere between 40 to 100GB, you might have to schedule your downloads for less busy times.

"Players may experience somewhat slower or delayed game downloads but will still enjoy robust gameplay," said Ryan. "We appreciate the support and understanding from our community, and they're doing their part, as we take these measures in an effort to preserve access for everyone."

Gaming will become an invaluable pastime during the crisis - helping those practising social distancing continue to remain socially active from the comfort of their own home - so downloads could invariably increase in number.

Patience though, will be key.

Outside the gaming sphere, the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and YouTube, have committed to reduce their digital footprint too, by reducing video bitrates (rather than resolution) in order to cut bandwidth requirements by 25 per cent or more.

Some might argue that's not enough, but BT claims that the UK's network infrastructure has more capacity than is currently being used, even with a large proportion of the country currently homebound.