How to watch Sony's PS5 technical deep dive video event

While the Xbox One Series X has been repeatedly dominating headlines with details of its power levels, SSD storage, new controller and more, Sony has been relatively tight-lipped about the Playstation 5.

That looks set to change, though - it's just announced the timings for a new technical deep dive in the PS5's system architecture, which should hopefully give us a much clearer idea of how the console is shaping up.

Sony announced on Twitter that the event will happen on March 18, as you can see below.

Tomorrow at 9am Pacific Time, PS5 lead system architect Mark Cerny will provide a deep dive into PS5’s system architecture, and how it will shape the future of games.



What that timing actually means for you, around the world, is as follows:

US West Coast: 09:00 PST

US East Coast: 12:00 EST

UK: 16:00 GMT

Europe: 17:00 CET

Sony's announcement invites people to join them online at the Playstation Blog, implying that there will be a video feed to watch, which we'll embed here if we're able to.

For now, there's nothing to see, but this is likely to change soon.

Sony hasn't been totally silent on the PS5 so far - we do know that it'll support 8K resolutions and 4K 120Hz gaming more widely, as well as the fact that it'll have an eight-core CPU.

But we don't know an awful lot besides that, including details on its hard drive situation, or a potential new DualShock controller, let alone what the console might cost.

Based on how the Xbox Series X has been meting out its information, and how careful Sony has been, we don't expect to find out everything there is to know during tomorrow's event. Still, though, Sony says the event will clarify how the PS5 will "shape the future of games", so we're hoping there are some big takeaways.