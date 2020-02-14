If you thought the PSVR was dead, think again. A new report has claimed a fresh unit is in the works.

The upcoming PS5 is expected to work with Sony's existing PlayStation VR rig, as the console will be backward compatible with PS4 games, including VR ones. But the PSVR launched four years ago and hasn't received a major update since - leading many to believe PSVR 2 will never come to fruition. However, Bloomberg now thinks Sony is developing a new version of the VR headset.

The PSVR 2 could even launch sometimes after the PS5 releases.

Unfortunately, details are thin at this point, with no information available about whether the PSVR will be fully updated to a second-generation model, complete with a hardware redesign, or if it'll be more of a minor update. For instance, a year after launching PSVR, Sony technically released a newer model with improved headphone cable management and a thinner connection cable.

It also brought an updated processor with supported HDR pass through. Check out our review of the original PSVR here.

At the time, our editors said they had doubts about whether VR was "the new 3D" and, therefore, at risk of a lack of home interest. But, it is magical when done well, and if any device was likely to have a chance, then it's PlayStation VR. However, as of December 2019, Sony said it only sold five million PlayStation VR units. In comparison, over 100 million PS4 consoles have been sold so far.

Sony apparently still thinks PSVR is worth exploring, though, so those of you who loved it should be happy to know its successor may be coming.