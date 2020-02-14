Dreams still coming to PSVR, but there's no release date yet

Dreams is finally out of early access today, Friday 14 February, with a full consumer version of the creation game available in stores for PS4 now.

It hands users the tools to build extraordinary game worlds and creative playgrounds, to share with a rapidly expanding community of creators. And, even if you don't want to delve too much into building your own games, you can just play those created by others.

It is both simple and complex in equal measure, and has developer Media Molecule's stamp all over it - being as it's from the studio behind LittleBigPlanet and Tearaway.

The only thing it doesn't have is support for PlayStation VR. Yet.

When we first saw Dreams, during a briefing at Paris Games Week in 2015, there was talk about PSVR gameplay. But while the full version is now available, and is even compatible with PlayStation Move controllers, it doesn't yet support the virtual reality headset.

Pocket-lint has been told, however, that it is still in the pipeline, albeit without a defined release schedule: "It's done but we don't exactly have a release date," said Media Molecule co-founder Alex Evans.

"When I say it's done, it's 'very cooked'. I don't know what Boris Johnson would say, but yeah PSVR is definitely coming."

He also explained to us why there has been a delay in bringing it to VR, even though the 2D experience seems perfect for it: "It absolutely works in PSVR. But the key thing is that, in VR, you want it to be comfortable. We want it to be a good VR experience. You don't want a rubbish VR experience. So most of what we're working on are those things to make sure it's not a bad VR experience. We want it to be the best possible."

In the meantime, Dreams is a truly imaginative toolkit and sandbox that we feel suits all ages. It also works very well on a conventional flatscreen and is available from multiple retailers for PS4 and PS4 Pro.

Our full interview with Media Molecule's Alex Evans will appear on the Pocket-lint Podcast episode 41, which will be available to listen to and download from Friday 21 February 2020.

