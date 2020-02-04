Sony's official PS5 website goes live: Is a reveal imminent?

The official website for Sony's upcoming PlayStation 5 is now live, perhaps suggesting its debut is coming sooner rather than later.

The website, spotted on Reddit, is live in the UK and Germany. It asks visitors to sign-up to "be among the first to receive updates", including for "news on the PS5 release date, PS5 price, and the upcoming roster of PS5 launch games".

With Xbox unveiling the design of its next-generation console, Xbox Series X, during the Game Awards in December, it's only a matter of time before PlayStation would follow suit. There have been indications that we won't have long to wait before we get to see the PS5 in full. A developer, who worked on PlayStation exclusives, recently revealed in a tweet that the PS5 will be announced in February.

He also went on to say that the launch event is the "worst kept secret in games right now". Although Sony hasn't confirmed when it is announcing the PS5, a February event date does make sense. The PS4 debuted in February 2013, followed by a late 2013 release date.

Since it's February, and the official PS5 site is now live, one has to wonder whether Sony is planning to announce the console imminently. For more about the PS5 and what it might feature, check out Pocket-lint's rumour round-up.