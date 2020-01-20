PS5 to be unveiled in February, reveals developer

With Xbox unveiling the design of its next-generation console, Xbox Series X, during the Game Awards in December, it's only a matter of time before PlayStation follows suit.

Indeed, there are new indications that we won't have long to wait before we get to see the PlayStation 5 in full.

Developer and game designer David Scott Jaffe, who worked on PlayStation exclusives Twisted Metal and God of War, revealed in a tweet that the PS5 will be launched in February: "PS5 reveal is less than 4 weeks away," he said in a reply to an online debate about Sony Interactive Entertainment skipping this year's E3.

He also went on to say that the launch event is the "worst kept secret in games right now".

PS5 reveal is less than 4 weeks away. Sony knows hard core gamers are hanging on every scrap of info and know that just cause MSFT dominates the conversation at the moment, that's an easy thing to change when they are ready to reveal (assuming the reveal is good). — David Scott Jaffe (@davidscottjaffe) January 16, 2020

A February announcement date makes sense. The original PlayStation 4 was also officially shown for the first time at an event in New York on 21 February 2013, ahead of a "holiday" release date. Core specifications were detailed, and we'd expect the same for the PS5 this time around too.

Certainly, SIE needs to illustrate its plans soon, with Microsoft already firing the first salvo in the next-gen console battle. And, by fully unveiling the PlayStation 5 in the coming weeks, it'll counter any negativity brought on by its E3 2020 absence.