  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. PlayStation game news

PS5 to be unveiled in February, reveals developer

·
LetsGoDigital PS5 to be unveiled in February, reveals developer
Samsung Galaxy S20, Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold and GoPro interviewed - Pocket-lint Podcast 36
Samsung Galaxy S20, Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold and GoPro interviewed - Pocket-lint Podcast 36

- "4 weeks away"

With Xbox unveiling the design of its next-generation console, Xbox Series X, during the Game Awards in December, it's only a matter of time before PlayStation follows suit.

Indeed, there are new indications that we won't have long to wait before we get to see the PlayStation 5 in full.

Developer and game designer David Scott Jaffe, who worked on PlayStation exclusives Twisted Metal and God of War, revealed in a tweet that the PS5 will be launched in February: "PS5 reveal is less than 4 weeks away," he said in a reply to an online debate about Sony Interactive Entertainment skipping this year's E3.

He also went on to say that the launch event is the "worst kept secret in games right now".

A February announcement date makes sense. The original PlayStation 4 was also officially shown for the first time at an event in New York on 21 February 2013, ahead of a "holiday" release date. Core specifications were detailed, and we'd expect the same for the PS5 this time around too.

Certainly, SIE needs to illustrate its plans soon, with Microsoft already firing the first salvo in the next-gen console battle. And, by fully unveiling the PlayStation 5 in the coming weeks, it'll counter any negativity brought on by its E3 2020 absence.

PopularIn Games
PS5 to be unveiled in February, reveals developer
Best selling games list of 2010s is surprising for its lack of surprises
Sony PlayStation 5 specs, release date and images: All you need to know about PS5
Nintendo might be bringing a stylus attachment to the Switch's Joy-Cons
Google is working to bring Steam support to Chromebooks
Best upcoming Xbox One games to look forward to in 2020