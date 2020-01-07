Sony reveals PS5 logo, says it has now sold 5 million PSVRs

Despite predictions of major new PlayStation 5 details here at CES 2020, they didn’t really happen. But we did get one reveal – the PS5 logo. It’s not groundbreaking, of course, because it looks just like the PS4 one, but its appearance does men we are a step further to the “holiday 2020” launch date which was reiterated at Sony’s CES Press Conference.

If the PS5 launch date really does mean holiday rather than the fall/autumn, there’s going to be one humdinger of a showdown between the PlayStation 5 and also incoming Xbox Series X.

We did get a few other morsels in terms of the sales of the current generation – Sony has now sold 5 million PlayStation VR headsets, which is decent considering the still-niche appeal of VR. It also announced that it has now sold 106 million PlayStation 4 consoles in total.

That’s an incredible figure by any measure, but it still lags behind the PlayStation 2 which remains the biggest-selling console of all time thanks to Singstar. (OK, we made that last bit up). 1.15 billion PS4 games have also been sold during the console’s lifetime which, again, is an incredible figure.

Sony reiterated a few other PS5 details including 8K graphics, ray tracing support, the haptic and adaptive trigger details on the controller, high-speed SSDs and an Ultra HD Blu-ray drive. It looks very much like we’ll have to wait for E3 2020 in June to get the next set of details which will surely include launch games for the platform.