PlayStation has announced an accessory for the DualShock 4 controller that adds two back paddle buttons you can customise.

Called the Back Button Attachment, it features an OLED display and a button that lets you remap controls without needing to dive into menus on the PS4. You can store up to three profiles at a time and it works with all games, even PlayStation VR titles.

The OLED display will show button assignments in real time, so you can even remap them in real time in order to ensure you are always one step ahead of the competition.

All buttons can be remapped, including triangle, circle, R1 and R2.

The add-on will work with any DualShock 4 controller - series 1 or 2. It simply plugs into the port on the bottom of the controller and is even powered by the controller itself. It has a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio, too.

It will launch in the US and Canada on 23 January for $30, Europe on 14 February for €29.99 (we're still awaiting the UK price).

