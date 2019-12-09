Minecraft is getting an update that will enable cross-platform play between the PlayStation 4 and other devices.

More specifically, Microsoft-owned Mineraft will update to the Bedrock Edition on PS4 from 10 December for free, allowing cross-platform play between the Xbox One, Windows 10 PCs, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, Gear VR, and the PS4. The Bedrock Edition is arriving for PS4 a little while after Sony launched PS4 cross-play support out of beta. So, the next time you start Minecraft on PS4, the new update should install automatically.

This a huge deal, considering there more than 480 million Minecraft users in the world. Here's how Sony described the new update:

"'So how is this different from the version of Minecraft I can already play on my PS4?' The difference is that the Bedrock version of Minecraft is the unified version of the game that offers the same experience across all consoles. All that glorious, unified code means that you’ll be playing the same game as your pals on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows 10, and mobile!* So, yes – that means you get cross-play between those different consoles. Not just that, PS4 players now also have access to the Minecraft Marketplace - a source for worlds, skins, mini-games, and mash up packs! So you’re going to have not just a better Minecraft experience than ever before, but more Minecraft than ever."

Keep in mind it's been about two years since cross-play went live for Minecraft on Xbox, PC, mobile, and the Switch. Sony had originally blocked cross-play for popular games, including Minecraft, but it changed its mine over a year ago after significant consumer backlash.

Now, titles like Fortnite, PUBG, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare all feature cross-play on PS4.