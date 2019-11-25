Capcom's working on a new Resident Evil 3 remake, according to reports

After the phenomenal success of its remade Resident Evil 2 earlier this year, Capcom is reportedly working on another major overhaul of a classic game. This time, Resident Evil 3 is getting the spit and polish treatment.

YouTuber SpawnWave is the original source of the reports, having investigated the game's existence. He's had indications that the game is quite far along in its development cycle, with a launch targeted for some time in 2020.

That video has now been corroborated by Eurogamer, which has also talked to sources who have confirmed the game's existence. In fact, it's looking like Capcom began work on both Resident Evil 2 and 3 within a relatively short period of time, explaining how the next game could come out so soon after its predecessor dropped.

Capcom itself has been open about the fact that Resident Evil 2 was something of a proof of concept for its developers, and that if it found success further remakes were very much on the cards. With the game now having sold millions of copies and garnered acclaim from most corners, it's no surprise to see that whatever criteria it was watching have likely been met.

We were huge fans of Resident Evil 2 when it released at the start of this year. It was a superb lesson in how to remake a gaming classic, updating what needed some modernity while keeping the terrifying core of the game's atmosphere.

If Capcom can bring that same canny judgement and polish to Resident Evil 3 it's likely to have another hit on its hands. Swap out Mr. X, Resi 2's hulking stalker, for the sequel's grotesque Nemesis, and a bevy of scares are likely follow.