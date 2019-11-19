Last week, we reported that a Sony design patent had been found for a new form of cartridge for the forthcoming PlayStation 5.

However, with few other details, it wasn't sure whether the company was bringing back some form of games cartridge or storage solution for the PS5. The latter was always more likely we said, but we didn't have confirmation. Now we do.

Another Sony Interactive Entertainment patent has appeared with a lot more detail and it substantiates our original suspicions. The cartridges are being developed as new storage solutions - expected to house solid state drives.

Found by LetsGoDigital, the latest patent includes the following statement: "This is a recording medium which can record various data, such as a character, an image, an animation, a sound and a program. By loading the opening provided by the game console with the tip end part by which a variety of pins of this cartridge were provided, the various data recorded on this cartridge can be read."

That provides conclusive proof that the proposed cartridge is a memory solution. Of course, it still may never materialise - not every patent results in a final product. But, we do suspect Sony wants to sell its own storage expansions next time around.

Another patent to have been spotted recently, this time by VGC, is of a controller claimed to be the DualShock 5.

It doesn't look radically different to the PlayStation 4's DualShock 4 equivalent, to be honest. However, it will have "adaptive triggers" - something we learned from a Mark Cerny interview a couple of months ago.