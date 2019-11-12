  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. PlayStation game news

PS5 to use SSD cartridges, suggests new design patent

|
LetsGoDigital PS5 to use SSD cartridges, suggests new design patent
10 best gaming gifts for Fathers Day 2019
10 best gaming gifts for Fathers Day 2019

- Unearthed in Brazilian patent

A patent filed in Brazil by Sony Interactive Entertainment suggests that the forthcoming PlayStation 5 will use cartridges in some form or another.

That leads some to believe that Sony will make its own, swappable solid state drives (SSD). You want to upgrade your storage capacity? Slot a new cartridge into your PS5.

Either that, or it plans some form of return for games on cartridge or, and this is an even longer shot, smaller-capacity memory cards that work like those released for the original PlayStation in 1994 in Japan and '95 in the US and Europe.

The latter is highly unlikely as we could never see Sony ditching USB ports and external drive support. And, as for game cartridges, Sony's own Mark Cerny has already confirmed that the PS5 will come with a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive.

Instead, the patent found and illustrated by LetsGoDigital could indeed refer to larger storage drives you can replace even more easily than the HDDs in the PlayStation 4 models.

It makes sense. After all, the storage market is huge and, with the PS4 and PS4 Pro allowing you to upgrade capacity using internal and external drives, it stands to reason that this time around Sony wants a slice of that action.

Rather than licence branding to Western Digital or Seagate, it could create its own SSD cartridges and make even more hot moolah itself.

How much they'll cost and where you stick'em are questions for another time.

PopularIn Games
PS5 to use SSD cartridges, suggests new design patent
Minecraft Earth update: US release, iOS and Android early access and more about the AR game
Google Stadia app has appeared in Google Play Store ahead of launch
Best Nintendo Switch deals for Black Friday: Switch and Switch Lite bargains
Google Stadia pricing, release date details, launch games and how it works
Best games deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday: Gaming bargains galore