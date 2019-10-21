First real PS5 photo leaks

Plenty of renders have emerged ever since a patent was discovered that showed an unusual design for the PlayStation 5 development kit. Even more after PlayStation's Mark Cerny confirmed that they were very close to the real deal.

But now we can see how close, as a photo of a PS5 devkit has turned up online.

Dutch site LetsGoDigital has also updated its renders to match the colour scheme of the model in the photo, so you can see a better indication (as in the picture at the top of this page).

There's no guarantee that PlayStation will use the same design for its next console but, in our experience, the the PS2 and PS3 ended up looking exactly like the final consumer releases (just a different colour for the former).

And, we'd honestly be happy if Sony decided to continue with the spaceship look. Would certainly look different to the slabs we currently have under our TVs.

Of course, there will undoubtedly be plenty of other photos, images and rumours to emerge before Sony officially unveils the PlayStation 5 next year, ahead of its Christmas 2020 launch.

