Sony has removed integration with Facebook from its PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro consoles.

As well as add some cool new features, System Software 7.0 takes away the ability to link a Facebook account to a PlayStation profile. You can still link up your Spotify, Twitter, Twitch, YouTube and ESL accounts, just not Facebook.

That effectively means that you won't be able to share screengrabs or captured video to the social network. Nor can you now find Facebook friends or use your Facebook profile image for your PlayStation profile. Although, in the latter case, we've found that it still defaults to the image previously used - just won't automatically update if you change the picture on Facebook. And, if you swap the picture to an avatar, etc, on your PS4, you will lose access to the previous one entirely.

PlayStation support does not mention any reasons as to why integration has been removed, only that it has: "Starting on 7 October 2019 Facebook integration will no longer be supported on the PS4 system. This includes Facebook’s share features such as posting gameplay and trophy activity and using the friend finder feature. We apologise for any inconvenience," it says.

It is speculated that Sony could have removed the feature due to concerns over data sharing.

Gaming website Kotaku also received a statement from Facebook that suggests work is being done in the background to address any concerns and reintegrate the feature in future: "We’re working with Sony to finalise an updated contract designed to improve the Facebook integration on PlayStation," it reads.

"While these discussions are in progress, Facebook features will not be available on PlayStation 4. We hope to bring these features back as soon as our teams reach agreement."