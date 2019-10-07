Sony has announced that all phones supporting Android 5.0 and up will be compatible with PS4 Remote Play very soon.

Coming as part of the PS4 System Software Update 7.00 this week, the feature will give all Android users the opportunity to stream their PlayStation 4 games to their handsets and tablets.

The app was only available to Sony Xperia phone owners previously. There were some reported workarounds, but as it's now official they are no longer necessary.

A few changes to Remote Play for existing users will be available after the update too - including those who use it on iOS.

This includes the ability to pair and use a PlayStation DualShock 4 controller with any phone running Android 10 (as well as iPhone, iPad or Mac computer running iOS 13, iPadOS 13 or macOS Catalina).

Also announced as coming with the new PS4 System Software are new Party features. Parties can now host up to 16 players (double the previous maximum). Plus, network connectivity and audio quality are said to have been improved.

US consoles also get the ability to transcribe chats, which works through the PS4 Second Screen app on mobile devices. It converts party voice chats to text and will also read out text chats to other members.