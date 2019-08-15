  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Games
    3. >
  3. Game news
    4. >
  4. PlayStation game news

Sony PlayStation DualShock 4 new colours: Rose Gold, Electric Purple, Camo Red, Titanium Blue

|
 
Upcoming PC games: The best new games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Upcoming PC games: The best new games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond

Believe it or not, the Sony PlayStation DualShock 4 Wireless controller has appeared in more than 25 colour variants since the console's launch back in late 2013. 

And for 2019, some six years later, there are another four official new colours on the way: Electric Purple, Red Camouflage, Titanium Blue, and Rose Gold. Here's a run-down of each:

Rose Gold

Sony PlayStationDualShock 4 colors Rose Gold Electric Purple Camo Red Titanium Blue image 3

Dare not call it 'pink'. This Apple-a-like named controller offers a "metallic finish and subtle rose hue" according to Sony. Shiny!

Red Camouflage

Sony PlayStationDualshock 4 Colors Rose Gold Electric Purple Camo Red Titanium Blue image 2

Call us crazy, but this is our personal favourite of the four. It's, sort of, more obnoxious than the others, thanks to its combination of black, red and brown forged into a "camouflage pattern paired with silver detailing for extra flare".

Electric Purple

Sony PlayStationDualShock 4 colors Rose Gold Electric Purple Camo Red Titanium Blue image 5

Sony calls it a "vibrant new color". We call it our least favourite. But each to their own. Hard to see in the pictures, but this is a two-tone design, set off by all-white PlayStation shapes buttons (again, we prefer the green, pink, red and blue originals - sorry!).

Titanium Blue

Sony PlayStationDualshock 4 Colors Rose Gold Electric Purple Camo Red Titanium Blue image 8

The most serious looking of the four, this blue/silver controller combines "a metallic top cover with light blue detailing", merging matte and metallic finishes into one.

The four controllers will be available from 'Fall 2019', according to the official PlayStation Blog in the US, with North American pricing confirmed as $64.99 a piece. Interestingly there's also an official headset available in Rose Gold for $99.99, which is due a little later in the year, from November.

PopularIn Games
Borderlands 3 initial review: Our thoughts after more than five hours of play
Sony PlayStation DualShock 4 new colours: Rose Gold, Electric Purple, Camo Red, Titanium Blue
Best upcoming PS4 games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond
Sega Mega Drive Mini games, price and release date: Everything you need to know about the Genesis Mini
How to tell if you're buying the new Nintendo Switch or the old one
Nintendo Switch might get SNES controllers and games, FCC filing reveals