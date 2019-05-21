Sony has revealed further details for its next-gen PlayStation 5 strategy, stating that its goals are to provide a more "immersive" and "seamless" experience. This includes a greater emphasis on cloud gaming as it looks to deflect new services from Microsoft (Project xCloud) and Google (Stadia).

Its outlook was published in a report of its corporate strategy meeting for fiscal year 2019. In it, Sony outlines the "future direction of PlayStation".

The "next-generation console" - widely expected to be the PS5 - will provide an "immersive experience created by dramatically increased graphics rendering speeds, achieved through the employment of further improved computational power and a customised ultra-fast, broadband SSD."

We previously learned about the PS5's SSD prowess from PlayStation's Mark Cerny, who explained its benefits to Wired in an interview.

However, you can now also see a demo of its improved loading speeds thanks to the WSJ's Takashi Mochizuki, who posted a clip filmed during a Sony presentation and posted it on Twitter.

Sony's official video comparing performance of PS4 Pro vs next-gen PlayStation pic.twitter.com/2eUROxKFLq — Takashi Mochizuki (@mochi_wsj) May 21, 2019

As for the cloud gaming aspect, which will seemingly also improve PS Now performance on PlayStation 4, Sony vows to make it a "seamless game experience anytime, anywhere".

In recent years, the service was criticised for latency issues, making gaming through the cloud less responsive to playing the same games installed on the PS4 itself. This was addressed by Sony adding the option to download full versions of games and play them locally.

However, Sony recently announced a partnership with Microsoft to move its gaming services to the latter's Azure cloud network - which will also be driving the Xbox cloud gaming rival, xCloud. That is thought to be a far better option to reduce latency and make PS Now a smoother, more "seamless" service.