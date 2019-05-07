Electronic Arts has been offering a game download and membership service on Xbox One for almost five years, but it hasn't been available to PlayStation 4 owners... until now.

At the time, Sony rejected EA Access on the grounds that it did not represent "good value", even though it offered unrestricted play of many of EA's back catalogue games and trials of new titles before their general release, all for one, low monthly price.

Now it has had a change of heart, it seems. From July, PS4 owners will be able to subscribe to EA Access for £3.99 per month or for a yearly fee of £19.99.

For that, they will be able to download a growing library of EA games, including those from the Battlefield, FIFA, Madden and Star Wars Battlefront series. In addition, all new EA games will be available to test around a week before release, with 10 hours of play time available as part of the membership fee.

Subscribers also get 10 per cent off new digital releases from the publisher.

You can sign up for notifications as to when the new service starts and how to subscribe by visiting a dedicated webpage here.

Xbox One owners can already get EA Access and PC gamers have their own, similar service in Origin Access.