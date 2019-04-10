How to change your PSN Online ID: Get a new username on PS4

Sony is finally allowing you to change your PlayStation Network Online ID.

From 10 April in the US, 11 April in the UK and Europe, you can choose a new username you wish to be known as when playing games on PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro.

There are a few caveats, however, including possible conflicts in certain games. It can also cost you cold hard cash should you want to change it more than once.

Here then are the steps you need to take to change your PSN ID and some of the pitfalls you might experience.

Start the PlayStation 4 or PS4 Pro and head to Settings. Go to Account Management > Account Information > Profile > Online ID. There you can enter any new name you fancy and check whether it is available. If not, you can choose from one of the available suggestions instead. Follow any on-screen messages to finish. Voila, you have a new PSN Online ID.

Open a web browser and head to the PlayStation Network website, sign into your account and click on PSN Profile in the left-hand column. Click on the Edit button next to your existing PSN Online ID. Enter your new name or choose one of the available suggestions. Follow any on-screen prompts to finish. All done.

You cannot change your PSN ID on a PS Vita or PS3.

If you want to change it again, you will incur a fee.

The first change is free, but further changes will cost £7.99/€9.99/$9.99 per change for non-PlayStation Plus members.

PS Plus members will be charged £3.99/€4.99/$4.99 for each additional change.

There are a fair few online games that could be impacted negatively if you change your ID.

Sony has discovered issues during tests that range from your old username still being visible all the way to the loss of save games and, even, access to paid-for content.

There is a list of the games that could face issues here, along with some of the problems you might encounter.

Games for PS3 and PS Vita do not support a change to a PSN ID and may also suffer major issues.

You can revert back to your previous ID (or any in your account history if you change multiple times) for free by contacting PlayStation support.