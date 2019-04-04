Nacon has expanded its eSports standard PS4 controller range to include a new, officially licensed gamepad with wireless capabilities.

The Nacon Revolution Unlimited Pro can be connected to a PlayStation 4 (or PC) by a 3-metre wired USB-C cable or via an included Bluetooth dongle with a 7-metre range.

Designed more like an Xbox One controller than the DualShock 4, the Nacon does have the PlayStation touchpad at the top and a 3.5mm headset jack for audio and chat, even when used wirelessly.

PS, Share and Options buttons are present, along with D-pad and thumbsticks, although the latter are in the Xbox configuration rather than normal DualShock positioning.

Extra features added by Nacon include a line of LEDS that indicate how much battery life is left. There's no light bar but you can customise an LED circle around the right-hand stick for looks.

You also get customisable thumbsticks, which can be swapped for 30-, 38- and 46-degree amplitude. The heads are interchangeable too.

There are four shortcut buttons, a game mode selection button, and a platform selection button to choose between PS4 and PC compatibility.

The game modes can be adjusted by hooking the controller up to a PC or Mac and downloading free setup software. You can therefore setup specific options for PS4 Advanced and PC Advanced modes, including the response curve of each stick, reverse Y-axis, swap the thumbsticks around (reverse them between left and right), adjust the sensitivity of the triggers and more.

You can even swap weights in the grips for a better feel.

The Nacon Revolution Unlimited Pro is available now for £149.99. Find out more from the manufacturer's website, including stockists.