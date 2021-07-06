PlayStation's State of Play events show the latest gameplay trailers for games coming to PS5. Here's when and how to watch the latest.

Sony regularly hosts State of Play online events to show off the latest gameplay trailers for PS5 and PS4.

This latest one is being held this week, on Thursday 23 February 2023 and will feature footage of third-party games, PS VR2 titles and an extended look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

Here is how and when you can watch it online.

When is the next PlayStation State of Play event?

The State of Play stream will start at 9pm GMT on 23 February 2023. Here are the times for different regions:

US West Coast: 13:00 PT

US East Coast: 14:00 ET

UK: 21:00 GMT

Central Europe: 22:00 CEST

Japan: 05:00 JST (24 February)

How to watch the PlayStation State of Play video stream

You'll be able to watch it at the top of this page, where we'll embed the stream as soon as PlayStation sets it live.

Alternatively, you will also be able to watch it on PlayStation's channels on Twitch and YouTube.

What to expect during the latest State of Play

PlayStation has been fairly clear about what will be included in this State of Play, as per its announcement Tweet below.

So, we're going to learn more about five brand-new PS VR2 games, as well as some third-party and indie game reveals. In all cases, these don't appear to be new Sony productions, but rather games from other developers, so don't get your hopes up too high for jaw-dropping reveals.

Finally, we're going to get a proper look at Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which we would assume would involve a good slice of gameplay.

We don't know how long the whole stream will last, but they rarely go much longer than an hour.

