PlayStation will host a new online announcement show this coming Monday, 25 March.

Called State of Play, it is similar to Nintendo's long-standing Direct broadcasts or Inside Xbox, which highlight and detail new games, trailers and features coming up in the next few months.

The PlayStation version will showcase new PS4 and PSVR software "including new trailers, new game announcements and new gameplay footage".

Here then are details of how to watch it online.

An online only video, State of Play will be available on Monday, 25 March, starting at 2pm PDT. These are the different local times you need to make a note of:

US West Coast: 2pm PDT

US East Coast: 5pm EDT

UK: 9pm GMT

Central Europe: 10pm CET

We hope to host the video here on Pocket-lint. It will be available to view at the top of this page when available.

Alternatively, you will also be able to watch it on PlayStation's several social media platforms and channels: Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook.

It will also be available to view on demand after the first screening.

As we state above, PlayStation will showcase game trailers and new game announcements for both the PS4 (including PS4 Pro) and PSVR.

Considering Days Gone will be the next big release from the company, on 26 April, we expect that to be a major focus.

We're hoping to see something new on The Last of Us II as well. Maybe a new trailer and release date? Perhaps that's wishful thinking though.

You should check out our round-up of all the biggest PlayStation 4 games coming out this year and beyond: Best upcoming PS4 games to look forward. That might give you further clues as to what to expect during State of Play.