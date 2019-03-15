Sony is offering 25 per cent off a year-long membership to PlayStation Plus, which gives you access to online features for your PlayStation.

It's essentially Sony’s version of Xbox Live. PlayStation owners pay for it if they want to play with their friends online. The annual membership is normally $60, but for a limited time, you can get it for $44.99 on Amazon US. In addition to online gaming, PS Plus members get free games every month. For instance, this month you can get The Witness and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered.

This classic Call of Duty 4 game is worth $45 by itself. Members can get other special deals, too. Currently, in the Playstation Store, Sony is offering some bargains in its Critics Choice section. With PS Plus, members can save more, up to 75 per cent off in some cases. And these aren’t limited to third-rate indie games. The deals often cover major titles, like Red Dead Redemption 2, The Witcher 3, and many others.

If you’re already a PS Plus subscriber, it might be worth getting this deal anyway just to save money before the time comes to re-up your membership. Those who buy the discounted membership will get access to a digital code that they can punch into the Playstation Store, and the year-long membership will be added to whatever time they have left from their last membership purchase.

It's a win-win all around.