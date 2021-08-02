Each month, PS5 and PS4 owners who subscribe to one of Sony's PS Plus tiers get to download a great selection of free games. Here are the latest.

PS Plus Essential free PS5 and PS4 games for January 2023: Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order and more

Each month, PS5 and PS4 owners who subscribe to one of Sony's PlayStation Plus tiers get to download and play a great selection of free games.

PS Plus is PlayStation's online gaming service, which provides access to multiplayer gaming and other benefits, including money off many digital purchases. It is offered in a three tier system, with each adding increasingly impressive benefits, such as access to a huge library of current and classic games.

PlayStation 5 owners also get an added bonus of 19 classic PS4 games to play on their next-gen console through the PlayStation Plus Collection.

A PS Plus Essential subscription costs £6.99 / $9.99 / €8.99 per month. There are also PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers that cost a little more for additional services. You can read about them here.

All three give you access to the free games below.

Free PS5 and PS4 games list for January 2023:

Here are the free games PS Plus tier members can download in January.

On all consoles

These games are available to all PlayStation console owners, they can be downloaded and played on a PS4, PS4 Pro, PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Available: From 3 January 2022

With Star Wars Jedi: Survivor coming early next year, now's your chance to get familiar with the first game in the superb third-person action-adventure series. Even if you've played it before, you might want to go back for a second slice, especially if you've recently upgraded to a PS5, as the next-gen version comes with vastly improved frame rates.

Fallout 76

Available: From 3 January 2023

Bethesda's massively multiplayer online game had a rocky start when it launched several years ago, but has been tweaked and enhanced immeasurably since then. You can now check out how much better it is yourself, with numerous new content drops happening throughout its life.

Axiom Verge 2

Available: From 3 January 2023

This platform adventure sequel is available for PS4 and PS5 owners, with an enhanced version downloadable for the latter. Its a Metroidvania game of sorts, but the focus is on exploration.

On PS5 only

These games are only available to PS Plus members who own a PlayStation 5 or PS5 Digital Edition.

PlayStation Plus Collection for PS5

The PlayStation Plus Collection is a line-up of 19 classic PS4 games available to download and play on PS5 through backward compatibility. In some cases, they will have boosts to the loading times and graphical performance on PS5 (ie. frame rates).

Here is the current game list: