Each month, PS5 and PS4 owners who subscribe to one of Sony's PlayStation Plus tiers get to download and play a great selection of free games.
PS Plus is PlayStation's online gaming service, which provides access to multiplayer gaming and other benefits, including money off many digital purchases. It is offered in a three tier system, with each adding increasingly impressive benefits, such as access to a huge library of current and classic games.
PlayStation 5 owners also get an added bonus of 19 classic PS4 games to play on their next-gen console through the PlayStation Plus Collection.
A PS Plus Essential subscription costs £6.99 / $9.99 / €8.99 per month. There are also PS Plus Extra and Premium tiers that cost a little more for additional services. You can read about them here.
All three give you access to the free games below.
Free PS5 and PS4 games list for January 2023:
Here are the free games PS Plus tier members can download in January.
On all consoles
These games are available to all PlayStation console owners, they can be downloaded and played on a PS4, PS4 Pro, PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition.
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Available: From 3 January 2022
With Star Wars Jedi: Survivor coming early next year, now's your chance to get familiar with the first game in the superb third-person action-adventure series. Even if you've played it before, you might want to go back for a second slice, especially if you've recently upgraded to a PS5, as the next-gen version comes with vastly improved frame rates.
Fallout 76
- Available: From 3 January 2023
Bethesda's massively multiplayer online game had a rocky start when it launched several years ago, but has been tweaked and enhanced immeasurably since then. You can now check out how much better it is yourself, with numerous new content drops happening throughout its life.
Axiom Verge 2
- Available: From 3 January 2023
This platform adventure sequel is available for PS4 and PS5 owners, with an enhanced version downloadable for the latter. Its a Metroidvania game of sorts, but the focus is on exploration.
On PS5 only
These games are only available to PS Plus members who own a PlayStation 5 or PS5 Digital Edition.
PlayStation Plus Collection for PS5
The PlayStation Plus Collection is a line-up of 19 classic PS4 games available to download and play on PS5 through backward compatibility. In some cases, they will have boosts to the loading times and graphical performance on PS5 (ie. frame rates).
Here is the current game list:
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battlefield 1
- Bloodborne
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Zombies Chronicles Edition
- Crash Banidcoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Days Gone
- Detroit: Become Human
- Fallout 4
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- God of War
- Infamous Second Son
- Monster Hunter World
- Mortal Kombat X
- Ratchet & Clank
- The Last Guardian
- The Last of Us Remastered
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- Until Dawn