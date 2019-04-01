PlayStation Plus free PS4 games for April 2019

Each month, PS4 and PS4 Pro owners who subscribe to Sony's PlayStation Plus service get to download and play a great selection of free games.

PS Plus is PlayStation's online gaming service, which provides access to multiplayer gaming and other benefits, including money off many digital purchases. It also gives a great line-up of free titles that would usually cost a packet.

A PS Plus subscription usually costs £6.99 per month, £19.99 for three-months or £49.99 for a whole year's worth. You can also find some amazing deals online.

Here are the free PS4 games available in April 2019:

Available from 2 April 2019

This multiple online survival RPG has become something of a cult hit. As an exile, you start out with just a loin cloth and your wits, you must find weapons, armour and forge your way through the large open world landscape.

Eventually, you can progress to building your own kingdom alone or with other players, all the while battling against in-game and player-controlled enemies.

Available from 2 April 2019

Created by the same studio as Lords of the Fallen, Deck 13, The Surge is a sci-fi action RPG that owes much to Dark Souls and Bloodborne. It pits you against rogue robots and zombified humans as you explore a partially destroyed off-world factory.

The story is almost an excuse to shift you from one big boss battle to another, but who's complaining?

Please note: PS Plus no longer supports PS3 nor PS Vita.

As of 8 March 2019, PS Plus only provides free game downloads for PS4.