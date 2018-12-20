  1. Home
Lemmings comes to iOS and Android at last and it's free

|
 
Best upcoming PC games to look forward to in 2019 and beyond

- 1991 game reimagined for mobile

- Does feature in-app purchases

It's taken it's sweet merry while but Lemmings has finally made it onto Android and iOS.

A dedicated mobile version of the game is available to download for free right now.

Designed and developed by Sad Puppy and release by Sony Interactive Entertainment, the game features similar play to the early 90s classic but has been tweaked to suit a mobile phone screen.

It is presented in portrait mode for starters, and the controls have been simplified for a touchscreen and simple casual play.

Levels and graphics are also all brand new, with fast, fun puzzle gameplay in mind.

There are in-app purchases of course, as with all major mobile puzzlers. There are in game coins that can be purchases for real money and a few other game aids.

However, like the Candy Crush games, it can be played without spending a penny. And, we must say, is rather good indeed.

The game is part of the PlayStation family of titles and even has the PS4 logo on the video. However, it isn't being released for the PlayStation 4 - at least not anytime soon.

Sony Interactive Entertainment acquired original Lemmings publisher Psygnosis many years ago, so that's why the licence falls under that umbrella. Which is kind of apt, don't you think?

